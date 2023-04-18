BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’ (BTA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($1.98) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.40) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.42) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 150 ($1.86) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.85) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 192.86 ($2.39).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

