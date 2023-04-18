BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’ (BTA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($1.98) target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on BTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.40) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.42) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 150 ($1.86) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.85) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 192.86 ($2.39).
