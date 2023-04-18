Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the March 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDIMF. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

BDIMF opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $293.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group ( OTCMKTS:BDIMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.56 million during the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 8.09%.

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

