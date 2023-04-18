BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.81.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BJ. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,455.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,455.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $353,981.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,206 shares of company stock worth $1,124,675 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BJ opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.74 and its 200 day moving average is $72.67. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

