Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.39 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $16.32 or 0.00053812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $285.80 million and $2.39 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00139769 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00037206 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.