Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Cap Reaches $283.13 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $283.13 million and $2.14 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.17 or 0.00054872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00142459 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00037539 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001200 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.