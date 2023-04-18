BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $374.71 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $374.71 million and $456,541.84 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $30,172.79 or 0.99861850 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00030935 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00020360 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018487 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002178 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 29,536.72300825 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $442,135.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.