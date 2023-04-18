BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $20.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $162,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 119,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,395.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $27,368.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $162,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 119,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,395.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,574 shares of company stock worth $1,776,255. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after buying an additional 522,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after buying an additional 311,913 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,219,000 after buying an additional 388,642 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after buying an additional 486,631 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,981,000 after buying an additional 84,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

