Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Stock Rating Lowered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group lowered shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BIOC. Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Biocept alerts:

Biocept Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIOC opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. Biocept has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Biocept

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Biocept at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.