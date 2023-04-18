Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of Bio-Path stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

