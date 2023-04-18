Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN) Announces Dividend of GBX 15.50

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.19) per share on Tuesday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Billington’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Billington Stock Performance

Shares of Billington stock opened at GBX 395 ($4.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £50.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,875.00 and a beta of 0.53. Billington has a 52-week low of GBX 180 ($2.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 416 ($5.15). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 372.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 294.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71.

Get Billington alerts:

About Billington

(Get Rating)

See Also

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Billington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.