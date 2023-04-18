Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN) Announces Dividend of GBX 15.50

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.19) per share on Tuesday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Billington’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Billington Stock Performance
Shares of Billington stock opened at GBX 395 ($4.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £50.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,875.00 and a beta of 0.53. Billington has a 52-week low of GBX 180 ($2.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 416 ($5.15). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 372.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 294.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71.
About Billington
