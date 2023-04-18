BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,439 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $63.15. The company had a trading volume of 572,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $77.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average of $60.39.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.22) to GBX 2,300 ($28.46) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.94) to GBX 2,510 ($31.06) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.41) to GBX 2,550 ($31.56) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, CLSA upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.