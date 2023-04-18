Bfsg LLC Invests $95,000 in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRCC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BRC by 251.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BRC by 381.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRC during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in BRC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRCC opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. BRC Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

In other BRC news, CFO Gregory James Iverson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $401,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,806.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on BRC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on BRC from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of BRC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BRC from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

