Bfsg LLC Has $307,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.63 and its 200-day moving average is $97.92. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.