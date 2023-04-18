Beta Finance Price Hits $0.11 (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. Beta Finance has a market cap of $74.89 million and approximately $10.60 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,272,727 tokens. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

