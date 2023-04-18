Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.21% of Berry Global Group worth $15,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Insider Activity

Berry Global Group Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BERY opened at $58.59 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $66.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Further Reading

