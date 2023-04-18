Bender Robert & Associates Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bender Robert & Associates raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,565 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,260,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,580 shares of company stock worth $33,641,330. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.73. 352,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,195,859. The company has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,743.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.73.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

