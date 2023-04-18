Bender Robert & Associates Has $2.03 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,555 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the quarter. VMware accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in VMware were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in VMware by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $36,132,000 after acquiring an additional 164,301 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 136,850 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $16,800,000 after buying an additional 38,329 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in VMware by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,660 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $2,657,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in VMware by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,946 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.53. The company had a trading volume of 43,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,930. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.00 and a 200 day moving average of $118.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $132.15.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

