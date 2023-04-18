Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of BGH stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04.
In other news, CEO Michael Freno sold 4,531 shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $62,210.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $161,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
