Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BGH stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04.

In other news, CEO Michael Freno sold 4,531 shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $62,210.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $161,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGH. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 33.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

