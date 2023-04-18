Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Short Interest Down 22.1% in March

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2023

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAFGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 391,800 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 503,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Barco Stock Performance

Shares of Barco stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. Barco has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87.

About Barco

(Get Rating)

Barco NV engages in the designing and development of visualization solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The Entertainment segment focuses on the delivery of projection, lighting, LED, and software solutions for professional markets, such as cinema, venues and hospitality, retail, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.