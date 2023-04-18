Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Short Interest Down 22.1% in March

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 391,800 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 503,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Barco Stock Performance

Shares of Barco stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. Barco has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87.

Get Barco alerts:

About Barco

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Barco NV engages in the designing and development of visualization solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The Entertainment segment focuses on the delivery of projection, lighting, LED, and software solutions for professional markets, such as cinema, venues and hospitality, retail, and advertising.

Receive News & Ratings for Barco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.