Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMFGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.36.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bankinter from €5.70 ($6.20) to €5.80 ($6.30) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of BKIMF stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46. Bankinter has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $7.33.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

