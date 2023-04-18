Bank of Montreal Can Sells 276 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of Essential Utilities worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 95.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTRG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.97%.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.