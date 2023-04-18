Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,800,895 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,800,895 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $9,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,436 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,946,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 809,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,305,000 after acquiring an additional 523,094 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,077,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,393,000 after acquiring an additional 180,792 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $92.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.98. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $97.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

