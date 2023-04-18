Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 956,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,060 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 3.83% of Frontier Investment worth $9,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICV. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Frontier Investment in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Investment in the third quarter valued at $403,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Investment in the third quarter valued at $443,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Frontier Investment in the first quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Investment in the third quarter valued at $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontier Investment alerts:

Frontier Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ FICV opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Frontier Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $256.25 million, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05.

Frontier Investment Company Profile

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.