Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 382,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $9,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 643,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,653,000 after buying an additional 282,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,094,000 after acquiring an additional 234,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 414.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 159,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 1,576.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 153,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 930.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 148,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE VSTO opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.72 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

