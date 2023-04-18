Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,691,122,000 after acquiring an additional 476,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,764,000 after buying an additional 403,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,330,000 after buying an additional 1,579,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after buying an additional 175,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $107.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.34.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

