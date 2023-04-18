Bank of Montreal Can Buys New Position in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 106,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,883,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bank First by 24.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank First by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank First by 56.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael B. Molepske sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $802,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:BFC opened at $69.51 on Tuesday. Bank First Co. has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.26.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $34.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Bank First from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Bank First Profile

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

