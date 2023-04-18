Bank of Montreal Can Buys 20,283 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 20,283 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of LKQ worth $9,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 300.6% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 417.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 78.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1,874.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.68. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,663,667 shares in the company, valued at $269,373,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

