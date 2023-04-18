Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 96,534 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 736,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,534 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Marcus were worth $10,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Marcus by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 696,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 84,713 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

MCS opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37. The Marcus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Marcus’s payout ratio is presently -45.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCS. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Marcus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

