Bank of America Lowers Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to Underperform

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.83.

CLB stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $127.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,089,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,124,000 after buying an additional 64,734 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 889,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 28,348 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 306,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

