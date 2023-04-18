Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (BKKLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.34 on May 30th

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3404 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Bangkok Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Bangkok Bank Public Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of BKKLY stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. Bangkok Bank Public has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $24.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68.
About Bangkok Bank Public
