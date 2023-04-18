Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (BKKLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.34 on May 30th

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3404 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Bangkok Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Bangkok Bank Public Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BKKLY stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. Bangkok Bank Public has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $24.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68.

Get Bangkok Bank Public alerts:

About Bangkok Bank Public

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.