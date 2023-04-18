Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Plans Annual Dividend of $1.25

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.2511 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This is an increase from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.91.

Banco Santander-Chile has a payout ratio of 51.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance

Banco Santander-Chile stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.94. The stock had a trading volume of 953,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $22.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $527.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander-Chile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1,552.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,267,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 23.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,983,000 after purchasing an additional 527,872 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 50.2% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,781,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 595,421 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter valued at about $7,510,000. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, automobile loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage, and insurance brokerage.

Featured Stories

