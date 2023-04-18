Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Up 22.8% in March

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,280,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 53,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth $4,864,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth $830,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 17.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,010,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 292,094 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth $15,055,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BBD opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.71. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 13.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.