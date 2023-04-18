BancFirst (BANF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $158.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.90 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 16.09%. On average, analysts expect BancFirst to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BancFirst Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $82.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.78. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.06. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $79.91 and a 12-month high of $118.07.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.73%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $210,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BancFirst

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BancFirst by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 132.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BANF shares. StockNews.com downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

See Also

