BancFirst (BANF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $158.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.90 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 31.99%. On average, analysts expect BancFirst to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $82.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.06. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $79.91 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 27.73%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $210,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BancFirst by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 132.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BANF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

