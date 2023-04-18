Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Director Sells $34,406.64 in Stock

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 22,488 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $34,406.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,456,557 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,532.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 20,000 shares of Bakkt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $33,400.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 74,495 shares of Bakkt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $126,641.50.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 50,000 shares of Bakkt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $66,000.00.

Bakkt Stock Performance

Bakkt stock remained flat at $1.47 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,265. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70.

Institutional Trading of Bakkt

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $1.73. The company had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. Bakkt had a positive return on equity of 85.81% and a negative net margin of 1,054.21%. On average, analysts predict that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKKT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,717,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 645,885 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 633.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 140,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 120,958 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 467,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 28,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 327.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 85,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 65,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded Bakkt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 price target on shares of Bakkt in a report on Friday, March 31st.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

