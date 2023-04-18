Bailard Inc. Sells 445,055 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 445,055 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bailard Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $20,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,221 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,903,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $91,904,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,152,000 after acquiring an additional 780,256 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,536,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,142. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.73.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

