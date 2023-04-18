Bailard Inc. Sells 2,551 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,512 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.33. 1,305,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,402,059. The company has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.18 and a 200 day moving average of $120.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

