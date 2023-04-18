Bailard Inc. Sells 127 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,153,000 after buying an additional 281,950 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,468,000 after purchasing an additional 128,338 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $876,948,000 after acquiring an additional 60,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.56. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $250.52. The company has a market cap of $122.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

