Bailard Inc. Sells 1,201 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 75,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,900,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 129,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,409,000 after acquiring an additional 27,650 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IJH traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $248.93. The stock had a trading volume of 230,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,515. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.76. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The stock has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

