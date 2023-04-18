Bailard Inc. Increases Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 3.4% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 558 shares in the company, valued at $102,666.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.0 %

AVY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.96. The company had a trading volume of 99,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,634. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $204.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.84.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

