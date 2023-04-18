Bailard Inc. Has $7.28 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,473,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 811.8% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $472.86. 438,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.41. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $522.10. The firm has a market cap of $96.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $123,095.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen increased their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.48.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.