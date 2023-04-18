Bailard Inc. Has $7.28 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,473,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 811.8% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
ServiceNow Price Performance
NYSE:NOW traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $472.86. 438,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.41. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $522.10. The firm has a market cap of $96.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.04.
Insider Activity at ServiceNow
In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $123,095.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen increased their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.48.
ServiceNow Profile
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ServiceNow (NOW)
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
- Sally Beauty Holdings May Be a Diamond in the Rough
- Imax is Back in Growth Mode Driven By China and Cinema Upgrades
- Can Dropbox Compete in the Collaboration Software Market?
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.