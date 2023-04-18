Bailard Inc. Acquires Shares of 73,091 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,091 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,796,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $495,869,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,908,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,324,344. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $564.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $224.30.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.66.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.