Bailard Inc. Acquires 2,135 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 1.4% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $37,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,135. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $398.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $366.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.17.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

