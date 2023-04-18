Badger DAO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.21 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for about $3.09 or 0.00010241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $59.33 million and approximately $5.21 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,201,910 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

