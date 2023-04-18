B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILYL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on April 30th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.
B. Riley Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RILYL opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.18. B. Riley Financial has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $26.40.
About B. Riley Financial
