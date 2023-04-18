Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Short Interest Update

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,910,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the March 15th total of 8,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RNA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.25. 441,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,059. Avidity Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18.

Insider Transactions at Avidity Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,330 shares in the company, valued at $457,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,330 shares in the company, valued at $457,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $78,141.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,121 shares of company stock worth $336,584. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 173,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 294,791 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Featured Stories

