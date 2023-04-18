Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX) Director Acquires C$99,870.00 in Stock

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX – Get Rating) Director Daniel Argiros acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,870.00.

XX stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.96. 3,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.83. Avante Logixx Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.65 and a 12 month high of C$1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avante Logixx had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of C$5.09 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avante Logixx Inc. will post 0.0056051 EPS for the current year.

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential clients in Canada. The company offers protective services, which includes guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport; and electronic security services comprise home security services including system design, access control, and video and systems installation and service.

