Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the March 15th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Aurcana Silver Price Performance

Shares of Aurcana Silver stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Aurcana Silver has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.22.

Get Aurcana Silver alerts:

About Aurcana Silver

(Get Rating)

Read More

Aurcana Silver Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the mining and exploration of silver properties. The company operates through Shafter Project, a silver deposit located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. Aurcana Silver was founded on October 12, 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurcana Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurcana Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.