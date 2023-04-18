Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the March 15th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Aurcana Silver Price Performance
Shares of Aurcana Silver stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Aurcana Silver has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.22.
About Aurcana Silver
