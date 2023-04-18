Audius Hits 24 Hour Volume of $195.83 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Audius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $371.45 million and approximately $195.83 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,167,628,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 997,315,329 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

