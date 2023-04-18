AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.74. 8,257,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,403,307. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.